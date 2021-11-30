Eii Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.20.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

