Eii Capital Management Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ILPT stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.59%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.