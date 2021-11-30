electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). electroCore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in electroCore by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

