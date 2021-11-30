Electroneum Hits One Day Volume of $2.17 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $274.00 million and $2.17 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,694,820 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

