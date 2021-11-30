Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.60. The stock has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

