Elizabeth F. Whited Sells 7,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.64. 4,488,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Union Pacific by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

