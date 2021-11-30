Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.72. 23,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $418.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

