Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,226,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.02. 2,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.46 and a 52 week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

