Ellevest Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $169.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,213. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. The firm has a market cap of $268.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

