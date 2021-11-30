Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 256,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.51. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.