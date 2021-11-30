Ellevest Inc. Sells 32,444 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,551. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.84.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

