Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,910.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,854.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,684.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

