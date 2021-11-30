Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $277.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.18 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

