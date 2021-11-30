Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Employers worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

