Empty Set Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $78,190.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00066780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.30 or 0.08025284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,144.01 or 0.99818769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021867 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

