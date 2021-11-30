Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 448,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $202,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

