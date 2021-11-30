Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$61.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB opened at C$48.74 on Monday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$40.36 and a one year high of C$54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.