Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.39.

Enbridge stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.02. 3,434,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,575,105. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$40.36 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$97.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.81.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

