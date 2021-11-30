Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,491. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

