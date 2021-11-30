Endeavour Mining (EDV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/24/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$2,699.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00.
- 10/1/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDV traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,429. Endeavour Mining plc has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
