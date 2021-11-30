Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.50 ($11.93) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

