Energy Web Token Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.88 or 0.00017207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $297.11 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00065886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00094747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.35 or 0.08011124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,751.22 or 1.00546997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

