Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will report $57.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.70 million and the highest is $58.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $212.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $71,526,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESMT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 928,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,411. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

