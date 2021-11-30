Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $21.73. Engagesmart shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 2,786 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,526,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.