Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $21.73. Engagesmart shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 2,786 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
