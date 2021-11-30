Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $439.04 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $439.04 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,603,684 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

