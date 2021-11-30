Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

