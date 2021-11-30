Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,700 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the October 31st total of 429,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGLX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

