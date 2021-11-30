Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NVST stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,846. Envista has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,642 shares of company stock valued at $246,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

