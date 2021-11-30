Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Down 42.1% in November

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 140,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $546.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $33,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.