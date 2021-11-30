ESBC Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $773,005.04 and approximately $66,257.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

