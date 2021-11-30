Evan Bakst Buys 10,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Evan Bakst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $105,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 30,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,298. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

