EventChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $462,230.78 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. EventChain has a market cap of $462,230.78 and approximately $24,311.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00235322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

