Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 7,792 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.