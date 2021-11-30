Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.52. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.