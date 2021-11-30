Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 37,431.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

