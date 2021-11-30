Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

BSV opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

