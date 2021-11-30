ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $517,671.00

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $517,671.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00093694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.80 or 0.07888423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,048.67 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

