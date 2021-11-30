Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,363.04 ($43.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,302.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,062.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

