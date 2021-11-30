Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

