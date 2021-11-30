Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 69.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 129,648 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

