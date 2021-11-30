Factom 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,140.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $6,140.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00066147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.11 or 0.08014107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,273.43 or 0.99692492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,131,970 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.