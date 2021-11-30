Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.63.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.83 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $417.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.