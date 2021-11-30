Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

FLMN opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $417.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

