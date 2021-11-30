Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. 382,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,352,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

