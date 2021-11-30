Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.89. 4,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,903. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average of $163.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

