Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.55. 7,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.02 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.12. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

