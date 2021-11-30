Farmers Trust Co. Sells 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

