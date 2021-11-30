Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of FENC stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. 666,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

