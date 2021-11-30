Fera (FERA) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Fera coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Fera has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $873.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fera has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.49 or 0.07864432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.74 or 1.00013725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fera Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fera

