FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 1,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

